While scientists work hard to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, some lawmakers in South Carolina are uneasy about what will happen if those researchers are successful.
Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, and other elected officials want to make sure that their constituents have a choice about whether they receive any immunization that becomes available.
“It’s about individual liberty, your right to choose, especially, when it comes to medicine,” said Taylor, who is a cosponsor of House Bill No. 5489, which was introduced Tuesday in Columbia.
It states that any vaccination offered by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as “part of any mass immunization project to protect against infectious disease, or to prevent the spread of a pandemic or a contagious or possibly contagious disease,” could only be administered “to those individuals who do not opt out of the vaccination based on a medically diagnosed health condition or religious belief or practice.”
Taylor said Rep. Bill Chumley, R-Spartanburg, is the primary sponsor of the bill, which was referred to the House Committee on Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs.
“There is a concern by some people that this (a coronavirus vaccination) could be forced upon them,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if that will be true or not, but this is preventative medicine legislatively. Flu shots are not required, and we think this would be in the same category as a flu shot.”
CBS News reported recently that more than 100 potential coronavirus vaccines are being tested “at record speeds.”
Even though vaccination has been a successful strategy in the past to dramatically curtail a variety of life-threatening conditions, it has generated controversy.
“There are people who object to getting vaccines for the mumps and measles (in addition to the flu),” Taylor said.
When issues concerning immunization have been considered by the Palmetto State’s legislature in the past, “it has caused quite a debate,” Taylor said. “We certainly get a lot of email and response from people who say, 'it is my right to choose for my child what vaccinations they should have.’ I’m not a doctor, but I know there are people who have many anecdotal stories about their children being harmed by a mandatory vaccination.”
The legislators ended their regular session Tuesday, but special sessions are planned. They might not return to Columbia until mid-September.
“This bill may not go anyplace, but it will be something that I’m sure that the sponsor and cosponsors will want to refile come December if it’s not heard,” Taylor said.