USC Aiken has put together a task force to look at ways the campus can return to normal operations, face-to-face classes and events as soon as possible.
Aiken Technical College’s Strategic Leadership Team also is monitoring developments surrounding COVID-19 and staying informed about public health guidelines that could affect the way the college normally does business.
The USC Aiken Future Planning Task Force, made up of representatives from all over campus and city and county officials, is exploring options for the late summer and fall semester. Their recommendations are due to USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan by May 15. She will review the recommendations and make a final determination.
“Once finalized, the plan will help provide a working, learning and teaching environment that mitigates the risk of infection; outline protocols that will help identify individuals who exhibit symptoms or contract quickly; and ensure that campus constituents are partners in making it possible for the university to maintain appropriate prevention and hygiene practices and to react swiftly to any incidences of outbreak,” Jordan wrote Wednesday in a statement to the university community.
“As a living, learning, working community, we will need to approach the return to campus with the recognition that until a vaccine is developed and approved for distribution, and perhaps beyond, we should be prepared to modify our workplace behaviors to avoid creating outbreak conditions.”
The university will share the plans for the late summer and fall semester with students, faculty, staff and guests as soon as possible, according to the statement. Specific safety guidelines and precautions will be shared once a final decision is made, according to the statement.
ATC's Summer Term 2 is scheduled to start June 8, and the fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
“At this time, there has not been a final decision on how the Summer Term 2 and fall semester courses will be delivered; however, we anticipate an increase in the number of online and hybrid format course offerings,” ATC President Dr. Forest Mahan said Wednesday in a statement. “Several contingency plans are being considered and developed based on the most up-to-date information the College has available. As we continue discussions, the safety and well-being of our students remain the top priority and will be a point of focus in our plans for the upcoming terms.”
In a news release Wednesday, University of South Carolina President Robert Caslan sald in-person classes will resume with modifications in the fall on the Columbia campus. Students and faculty will return in phases. The university also will implement social distancing, alter dining options, increase the number of residence hall rooms in which only one person is a resident and make other safety precautions, according to the release.