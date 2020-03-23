Th Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of scammers working to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state of South Carolina has reported at least 20 scams since the beginning of March, according to the Bureau's Scam Tracker.
Scams include fake government grants, online purchases and fake employment scams.
Other scams have included placing an order for protection equipment that is never received and fake accounts claiming to be the government asking for personal information, said Kelvin H. Collins, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving the Fall Line Corridor Inc.
"One of the things that we’re seeing is social media," Collins said. "You’re receiving a link supposedly from a friend that says, ‘Hey I just filled out a form for my government grant and you need to fill out yours.’ There’s a picture that looks like it’s from FEMA; however, the link goes to a site that’s either going to steal your identity or download malware on your computer."
During times of disaster, consumers should expect to see cases of scamming and price gouging, Collins said.
Senior citizens are a "prime target" of scam callings for testing kits, fake vaccines and asking medicare number verifications.
Collins also expects to more scams the more discussions are held on America's stimulus package.
"People know that they’re going to be getting a check or money. We’re going to see a lot more people getting calls saying, ‘We’re with the government, and we need to verify your account number or your Social Security number' or getting you to provide your information," Collins said. "The government is not going to have to call and verify anything like that, they’ve got that information," Collins said. "They take that from your taxes that you do."
The Bureau's main advice is for consumers to be informed and to consume information from reliable sources such as the Better Business Bureau, the State Attorney General’s website, the Better Trade Commission and Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Decisions need to be based on information, not fear, Collins said.
"That’s typically where we get in trouble is when we let fear be what motivates us," Collins said. If you get links, text messaging or social media posts, don’t click on the link. Hover over the link to see where it will go, because a lot of times it may look like it’s going to a reputable site, but it’s really going to a site that’s going to load malware into your computer."
The Department of Justice has announced it will be actively and aggressively pursuing people that do these types of scams, Collins said.
Last Friday, Attorney General William Barr directed all U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of Coronavirus-related fraud schemes.
Furthermore, Barr urged the American public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19.
Some examples of schemes include:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
Reports of suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 can be made by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline 1-866-720-5721 or by e-mailing the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov.
Consumers can also learn more about reported scams in their area by visiting the Bureau's scam tracker at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker.