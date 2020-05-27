Roughly half of South Carolina school board members rank health of students and staff as the No. 1 priority when it comes to reopening schools this fall, according to a recent survey from the S.C. School Board Association.
The association on Wednesday released the results of a survey earlier this month to all school board members in the state to collect their input for priorities, concerns and issues caused by coronavirus disruptions to daily learning in the state's public school system.
According to the survey, to which 52% of all the state's board members (310 people) responded, two-thirds of respondents believe split or partial scheduling would be a "good option" for maintaining social distancing protocols, if such protocols are still in place by August.
This would include measures such as having students attending school on alternate days, with online instruction on days students are not physically present in class.
The vast majority of school board members who responded to the survey believe standardized testing should be suspended next year so teachers and students can focus on making up for work lost during the school closures.
Only about 37% or respondents favor beginning school early – in July – due to teachers needing more time to prepare for class, according to the survey.
