We’re seeing its impact across the city, county, state and country.
The novel coronavirus crisis has brought local economies to a near standstill – and advertising along with them. In spite of this unprecedented and sudden financial challenge, the Aiken Standard continues to provide important local news and information for its readers and Aiken County residents.
Local news and information are critical, during a crisis and every day, so a fund has been established to financially support the Aiken Standard through this tumultuous period.
Contributions to this fund will help pay for news resources, including a local newsroom of 18 dedicated professionals, to cover the impact of the virus on Aiken County, information on testing sites, which businesses are open and much more.
All donations are tax deductible and can be made online at givebutter.com/aikenstandard.
Thank you for your financial support of the Aiken Standard during this critical time.
The Aiken Standard – COVID-19 Local News Fund is a service of and administered by Local Media Foundation, affiliated with Local Media Association. Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, is a Section 501(c)(3) organization and is eligible to accept charitable contributions.