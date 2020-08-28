Even almost a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the impacts of the virus on the body – especially on the heart – are still not fully understood by the health care workers and scientists who study them.
The lack of extensive research of COVID-19 on heart health is a serious concern to many health organizations and physicians, given that current data shows coronavirus can cause widespread inflammation in various parts of the body, including the vascular system.
"It's all an entirely new kind of world for us," said Dr. Janet Utz, a cardiologist with the Aiken Professionals Association. "It brings up questions ... Who do you test? How to you test or manage them? Our management strategy has never been directed or designed around this kind of immune response."
When the pandemic began to spread around the globe, the majority of the world's focus was on the respiratory side effects of COVID-19. Dry cough was identified early on as a common symptom; lung failure was a common cause of mortality for those infected.
But months into the pandemic, American researchers and physicians (in a country where heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women) began noticing severe impacts of COVID-19 on the heart on some patients who were very ill.
According to the American Heart Association, nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 patients who were admitted to hospitals experienced some form of severe cardiac injury. Inflammation of the vascular system and heart injury appear to be "common features" of the virus and have contributed to 40% of COVID-19 related deaths.
Utz said COVID-19 can result in a "severe hyper-inflammatory autoimmune event" for some patients. That inflammation can affect various organs or systems in the body, similar to how lupus or arthritis can effect different areas. She said COVID-19 can also cause blood cells to become "stickier," which can lead to clotting.
"And that in and of itself also has impacts on the heart," Utz said. "Recent studies show that when they do MRIs, 80% of people they looked at (post-COVID-19) had some demonstration of inflammation in the heart, and 60% had acute inflammation of the heart."
The AHA echoes this research, citing studies that documented heart complications occurring in some patients who had already recovered from COVID-19.
Utz said heart issues such as electrical changes can crop up in patients days after they were no longer quarantined or seriously ill with the virus. Some patients who later experienced heart issues were even asymptomatic for COVID-19.
And it's not just the elderly or chronically ill who are affected.
"Young people, especially athletes, get into training and notice shortness of breath, only to find out that they have heart muscle inflammation," Utz said. "We don't know how long any of (these symptoms) are going to last, either, and I think that's the most concerning thing."
The American Heart Association has committed $2.5 million in research efforts to better understand the effect of COVID-19 on the cardiovascular system.
Until then, Utz believes it is "worthwhile" to mention any unusual changes in heart rate, such as palpitations or shortness of breath, to a physician.