In 1964, Martha and the Vandellas scored a No. 2 hit with “Dancing in the Street.”
Friday evening, Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson put a 21st-century spin on the theme in the time of social separation and COVID-19: “Dancing in their Driveways.”
Rhinehart-Jackson and her family invited friends and other families in their Aiken neighborhood to a block party. But instead of everyone coming together in the street, they stayed in their own yards to let children celebrate spring break and families fellowship with one another – following social distancing guidelines – from afar.
Rhinehart-Jackson described the party as a “driveway pop-up dance just to come outside, dance and have a good time for about an hour and a half.”
“I wanted to give the kids a little something,” said Rhinehart-Jackson, who represents District 7 on the Aiken County School Board. “It's spring break, but they haven't been able to do anything or go anywhere. I just wanted to give them some time to get some of their energy out a little bit.
“It's something for the kids just to let them know that, yes, we understand you've been in the house, but this gives them an opportunity to get outside, dance a little bit and have a good time – but practice social distancing.”
Everyone's safety was Rhinehart-Jackson's No. 1 priority, and she checked with Aiken Public Safety and got their official OK before the event.
“I let them know that they all had to stay in their driveways,” she said.
Neighbors set up chairs in their driveways and front yards, brought out plates of food to enjoy on the cool spring evening and line dance to “Wobble.” DJ Scottie Frye provided the music, taking a line from “Dancing in the Street”: “All we need is music, sweet music. There'll be music everywhere.”
In an email Saturday morning, Rhinehart-Jackson said, the pop-up party, like Martha and the Vandella's song, was a big hit, bringing neighbors together from a distance during a time of social isolation.
“I’ve gotten several messages from them stating how wonderful it was!” she wrote. “My neighbors and neighborhood will be closer from now on!”