Aiken police are urging the public to adhere to the governor’s orders for social distancing and to do their part to ensure the health of the community.
On Monday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced a statewide mandatory "home or work" order.
The order, which went into effect Tuesday evening, only permits South Carolinians to leave their homes for work, family visits, some outdoor recreation or for obtaining necessary goods or services.
On Monday, the governor said "too many people" were violating previous executive orders and recommendations to practice social distancing.
However, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reports residents within the city of Aiken have been abiding by the governor's orders.
"We’ve had a very few isolated instances, but the majority of our community is abiding by the social distancing guidelines," Lt. Jennifer Hayes with public safety said Tuesday. "The objective of each of the governor’s Emergency Orders is to protect the health and well-being our entire community by limiting the spread of COVID-19."
Violators of the governor's social distancing orders can be prosecuted with a misdemeanor charge of $100 fine for each day of violation or 30 days in jail.
As of Friday, Aiken Public Safety, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office have not issued citations related to the governor's order.
McMaster also ordered retail stores to limit the amount of people who enter their place of business to better comply with social distancing practices.
Measures include no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet, or 20% capacity as specified by fire marshals – whichever protocol allows for fewer people in the business.
In response to the order, a task force between Aiken Public Safety and Code Enforcement has been created to work with business to enforce the governor's orders and ensure the proper businesses are open.
"We are approaching these mandated restrictions with education as our primary response," Hayes said. "We encourage people, for their safety and that of the rest of the community, to abide by the governors new order by limiting their travel and staying at home or work.
"The sooner we can stop the spread and reduce the number of new cases the sooner our community can get back to normal."