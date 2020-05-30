When Stephen Poole Jr. talks about the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation in saving lives, he’s not just parroting the words of a message being spread by the American Heart Association and other organizations concerned about health.
Poole speaks from experience.
Late in 2016, he used CPR to help prevent the deaths of his wife, Mandy, and the youngest of their three children, Owen.
Mandy was only about eight weeks pregnant when Poole found her unconscious in the den of their Aiken home.
“We were grilling out and getting ready to watch the ACC championship football game,” Poole said. “Clemson was playing Virginia Tech.”
He called out to Mandy from the kitchen, asking her if she wanted pimento cheese on her hamburger.
When Mandy didn’t answer, Poole asked the question again.
There still was no reply, so Poole went looking for her.
“I walked into the den where she was sitting, and she was laid back on the couch,” he said. “I shouted her name, and I got no response. I felt for a pulse, and I couldn’t feel anything. Then I got her down on the floor, and I immediately started doing CPR.”
Poole hadn’t ever received any formal training, so he had to improvise.
“I went from what I had seen on TV,” he said. “I was doing 15 chest compressions and then two breaths of air. I had my cellphone in my pocket, and as I was between puffs and chest compressions, I called 911.”
In the 11 minutes before emergency medical service workers arrived, Poole received instructions over the phone about how to make adjustments to what he was doing to be more effective and how he could position his wife better.
Mandy was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers and then, not long afterward, she was transferred to the Augusta University Medical Center.
Poole said that doctors told him later that “without me performing CPR, she would not have made it. I didn’t revive her, but it definitely helped in the process of saving her life. Between that, the first responders, the ER team at Aiken Regional and her doctors and nurses at Augusta University Health, all of that combined, obviously, saved her life. It was a team effort.”
Poole and Mandy knew beforehand that she had a heart condition known as mitral valve prolapse, but it hadn’t caused any serious problems during two previous pregnancies.
Their daughter, Emily, and their first son, Matt, both were born healthy. Following Matt’s birth, Mandy underwent a procedure known as cardiac ablation because of irregular heart contractions.
“She got the all clear from the cardiologists and everyone that she could have another baby,” Poole said.
Consequently, when Mandy went into cardiac arrest and her heart stopped, it was a surprise.
“They ended up shocking (defibrillating) her four times at our house and getting some kind of sinus rhythm,” Poole said. “In the ER at Aiken Regional, she was shocked again. We didn’t know what was going on. We had no idea.”
At Augusta University Medial Center, Mandy was in intensive care and was put on a ventilator.
“I’m not sure when they discovered it, but at some point, they figured out she had gone into V-tach, ventricular tachycardia,” Poole said. “Her heart wasn’t pumping blood, it was just vibrating. They decided to put an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) in her, and she has that still.”
The health of the fetus that Mandy was carrying also was assessed.
“From all that they could tell, he was fine,” Poole said. “He was perfect.”
Owen was born in June 2017.
Eventually, doctors determined that Mandy needed to have her mitral valve repaired or replaced.
In June 2019, she underwent open-heart surgery at Augusta University Medical Center so the valve could be fixed.
“It was successful, and she did great in cardiac rehab,” Poole said. “When you look at her, you have no idea what she’s gone through. Recently, they had to increase one of her medications because the valve is leaking slightly, but that is pretty common with a repair.”
More heart procedures might be in Mandy’s future.
“Unfortunately, we know at some point that they are probably going to have to go in there and do a full valve replacement,” Poole said. “But, hopefully, by the time that happens, modern medicine will have a way to just go in through a catheter and be able to do it.”
Meanwhile, Poole, 37, and his wife try to promote CPR training and explain its value as much as they can. They speak to organizations such as the Rotary Club of Aiken and participate in American Heart Association fundraisers and other events.
In addition, the couple made a video about their story that was included in a date night delivery box.
“We lived an experience that they (the American Heart Association) are trying to get people to realize can happen, so what better examples are there than us?” said Poole, who is a Rotary member. “Unfortunately, we lived that experience, but we also can shed some light on it and let people know that you really can save someone’s life.”
A native of Spartanburg, Poole is a 2006 graduate of Clemson University, where he met Mandy and studied sports management.
Poole also was a member of the school’s 2003 national champion golf team.
He turned pro after leaving Clemson.
“I played on various developmental tours in the Southeast,” Poole said. “I gave it my all. Not many people get to say that they were able to pursue their dreams right out of college. I played in one PGA tour event, the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 2008. That is probably my biggest golf accomplishment. I made the cut, and I finished tied for 36th.”
Since his retirement from professional golf, Poole has worked in the construction and insurance businesses.
He currently is an account executive with Blanchard & Calhoun Insurance Agency.
Mandy, who is an Aiken native, is a nurse in Augusta University Health’s neonatal intensive care unit, and she has continued to work during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“She is tough,” Poole said. “She is one of the strongest people mentally and physically that I know.”