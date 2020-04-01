Several of Aiken's stores closed their doors Wednesday following orders from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to close all nonessential businesses.
The order, announce Tuesday, orders all nonessential businesses to close for 15 days in an effort to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
Aiken's Barber Shop on Laurens Street continued giving haircuts up until the 5 p.m. deadline established in the order.
Owner Mark Beachum said the store's last day open has been the busiest day. Lately, customers have been sparse since the onset of the coronavirus.
Beachum agrees with the closures, saying it's "better to be safe than sorry."
"I'd rather it be for a few weeks and be done with it," Beachum said. "If everybody obeys what they've been asked to do, it'll be a shorter period of time and everyone will be able to get back to normal."
He looks forward to re-opening and to his customers he says, "I can't wait to see you in a couple of weeks."
Gold's Gym in Aiken shares a similar story.
Its parking lot and gym remain empty.
The sound of spray bottles disinfecting gym equipment have replaced the sounds of people working out.
A sign on the gym's front door states it will be closed until April 15.
"Please stay safe and see you soon," the sign reads.
During the weeks leading up to the governor's announcement, the gym had taken several precautions including constantly disinfecting equipment and cancelling all group workouts, Mitch Hearne, Gold's Gym general manager said.
The gym has four locations throughout the Aiken-Augusta area, and the Aiken gym was the last to remain open.
Hearne said he appreciates the gym members' support and understands the gym has to do its part to curb the spread of the virus by temporarily closing down.
"Obviously there are areas within the country and even the state that are a lot more affected than Aiken is right now but if we don’t do it as a whole it’s never going to get better," he said. "It’s the right call, I just hope it doesn’t last too long. We look forward to seeing everybody when they come back. I know that they’ll be ready to get back in here and start exercising again and get back to their normal daily routines."
On March 23, the city of Aiken passed an emergency small business recovery loan in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Since the loan's passing, the city has taken several dozen applications for the program and has approved more than half a dozen so far, Tim O'Briant, the city's economic development director, said.
"We've extensively worked with local businesses to match them up with federal aid available through the small business administration," O'Briant said. "We've done a lot of education on decisions on whether to keep employees on the payroll or use the extended unemployment benefits that are available in the state."
O'Briant encourages Aiken businesses closing to download an application for the city's assistance loan program from the city's website, https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/.
Businesses can also take advantage of business counseling by scheduling an appointment. Counseling will be conducted by telephone or teleconference.
"I hope everybody stays safe and we're working on getting everyone through this so we can get down to the business of recovery as soon as this is over," O'Briant said.