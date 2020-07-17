State health officials are urging South Carolinians, specifically youth and young adults, to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,964 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of the novel coronavirus statewide, with 20 confirmed cases in Aiken County, seven in Barnwell County and four in Edgefield County.
Aiken County's total confirmed cases now sit at 920. Totals for Barnwell and Edgefield counties are now 175 and 149 cases, respectively.
State officials announced 25 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death within the state on Friday, including one confirmed in Aiken County.
Aiken County's confirmed deaths now total 13. Barnwell and Edgefield counties remain at one and four, respectively.
There are currently 1,593 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The number of patients currently on ventilators have more than doubled from Thursday's report to 567.
In South Carolina, young adults between the ages of 21-30 currently make up 22% of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and those aged 11-20 make up 11% of confirmed cases, DHEC reports.
The data follows national trends that indicate a growing number of young adults and youth are testing positive for COVID-19.
“Most of the virus spreads through the air in drops of moisture when the person contagious with the virus breaths, talks, coughs or sneezes,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and medical consultant. “Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth collects and traps some of those droplets and reduces the amount of virus someone puts out into the air around them. It doesn’t filter out all of the virus, however, which is why social distancing is very important along with wearing masks. By reducing the amount of virus put out into the air, we reduce the chances that those sharing a space will encounter enough virus to become infected.”
The City of Aiken's mask mandate went into effect Friday at noon and will last until Sept. 16, a total of 61 days.
The ordinance, passed on Monday, states that customers and employees must wear masks or any type of face covering that covers their nose and mouth, in any retail business, organization, establishment or facility open to the public within the city of Aiken.
Health officials from DHEC and the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation State Board of Nursing additionally announced issuing a joint order giving nursing graduates temporary authorization to practice in an effort to assist health care facilities in need of staffing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are currently more than 85,000 licensed nurses in the state, DHEC reports.
The joint order could impact approximately 200 current nursing graduates, making them employable by health care providers.