In-person church services have resumed at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, with some changes.
A number of social distancing protocols are in place at the church in an effort to comply with CDC guidelines while also reopening the church for services. Father Gregory Wilson, the church's pastor, says the protocols are "baby steps."
"The decision (to reopen) actually came from the bishop and the whole diocese, which covers the whole state of South Carolina," Wilson said. "The bishop was in council with several priests before making the choice ... We're implementing CDC guidelines every way we possibly can."
Signs of social distancing measures, which have become the new normal for many weeks all over the world, are visible everywhere in the church. White sashes rope off several rows of pews, staff wear face coverings and masks, and blue tape marks the floor in 6-foot increments leading up to the altar.
Though church services have resumed, Wilson and the staff are keeping the main building at only 20% capacity with overflow space available. Certain parts of services that promote close contact, such as the communal Sign of Peace and drinking from a common chalice, continue to be suspended. And those who are especially at risk – such as parishioners who are over the age of 65 or those with underlying health conditions – have been asked, for the sake of their health, to remain at home.
The church also encourages parishioners who do attend to wear masks, and ushers seat groups at a distance of at least 6 feet from each other, Wilson said.
The church will continue to stream its services throughout the week for those who are unable or find it unsafe to return to a congregant setting at this time. Wilson said services have been streamed since the "Sunday before St. Patrick's Day," when shutdowns began to go into effect as the state's coronavirus outbreak started to worsen.
Wilson also said the church is being sanitized after each Mass, staff undergo regular temperature checks and other virtual communications will continue in an effort to keep the congregation connected.
"We're doing everything we can," Wilson said. "Though truly, the only way to be completely safe is if we stayed home and didn't go out at all ... which is not always possible. There's no way to completely remove all risk."
More detail about the changes in services going forward have been posted on St. Mary's Facebook page. In two posts, Wilson calls coronavirus a "serious threat to public health" and asks parishioners to follow the guidelines in place "in charity" of those who are most vulnerable to developing serious, even fatal, complications from the virus.
Wilson is hopeful that taking small steps to reopen may help churches restore all in-person services in the future, with minimal risk to public health.
"We're doing everything we can, and we ask people to be smart and be safe," Wilson said.