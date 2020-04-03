The Savannah River Site, amid the international coronavirus outbreak, is transitioning to essential mission-critical operations only, a designation that greatly reduces the amount of people on-site as well as the volume of work done there.

Less than 2,500 people will physically report for work beginning Friday at 5 p.m. The 310-square-mile nuclear reserve employs roughly 10,000 people.

Teleworking has been maximized to the degree complex nuclear work allows, a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson has said, and "many" other employees have already gone home on paid leave for up to 30 days, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tritium operations (handling and processing the radioactive hydrogen isotope used in nuclear weapons), storage of nuclear materials at places like K and L areas, proper security, and defense missions at the Savannah River National Laboratory will continue, the Energy Department spokesperson said Friday.

K-Area is a retrofitted reactor facility where metric tons of plutonium are kept; L-Area is a spent nuclear fuel storehouse.

This latest pruning of work – the site scaled back to limited cleanup operations on Wednesday, and before that, to missions exclusively in the interest of public safety, the environment and national security – comes on the heels of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's stay-at-home order, announced earlier this week.

SRS leadership and the site's infectious disease response team, the Energy Department spokesperson said, considered Kemp's order and acted accordingly.

About one-third of the Savannah River Site workforce lives in Georgia. The Georgia-South Carolina border and the site's namesake river are about 30 minutes west of Aiken.

Two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus, have been reported at SRS as of Tuesday.

More than 100 Savannah River Site employees were being monitored for novel coronavirus infection at that time. Fifty-three workers were showing symptoms: cough, fever, shortness of breath, as examples the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides. The other 72 were asymptomatic.

Thirty-four SRS employees as of Monday had returned to work after quarantining and securing a doctor's OK.

In a March 19 memo to employees, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions President and CEO Stuart MacVean described the coronavirus pandemic as "unprecedented."

"Honestly," he wrote, "there is really no better word to describe what our country is going through right now."

