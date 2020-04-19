Savannah River Remediation and parent company Amentum are demonstrating their commitment to the CSRA by providing a $25,000 donation to Golden Harvest Food Bank.
The funds are being provided to boost the organization's food stockpiles used to benefit members of the community whose personal situations have worsened due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
SRR is providing $15,000 and Amentum is adding $10,000 to the fund to help Golden Harvest purchase more food to meet the unprecedented need for emergency food in the CSRA. Golden Harvest provides food to 175 community partners in 25 counties in Georgia and South Carolina.
SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach hopes the gift will encourage others in the community to offer a hand to those in need.
"We feel that we are not just a business; we are part of this community," said Breidenbach. "Our duty stretches far beyond the confines of Savannah River Site. We want to help preserve the communities in which we live, work, and play. We recognize that times are tough for many but in this great nation, no one should go hungry."
Golden Harvest Food Bank works to create a safety net of community partners, programs and direct services to meet the needs of area residents who struggle with hunger.
"We are pulling together support from across our community as we work diligently to ensure that hungry families in our neighborhoods know that – even in these uncertain times – they will have enough to eat," said Amy Breitmann, executive director of Golden Harvest Food Bank. "We can’t offer families that kind of reassurance without the financial support of businesses like SRR and Amentum, and we are grateful they are leading the way."
"We care about this community and want to support those who have been adversely impacted by this pandemic," said Mark Whitney, general manager and executive vice president of Amentum's Nuclear and Environment Business Unit. "Amentum is honored to have the ability and opportunity to help the CSRA community."