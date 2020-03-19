SRP Federal Credit Union announced Thursday that its locations will be open to its members by drive-thru only beginning on Friday.
The decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" and for the health of the members and staff amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement by the bank.
Branch hours will remain the same.
The following branch locations will be temporarily closed due to no drive-thru access beginning on Friday:
- Broad Street in Augusta
- Peach Orchard in Augusta
- Richland Avenue
- Williston
The bank's two branch locations in the VA Hospitals will remain open due to the screening process already in place through the hospital.
Members can still call SRP at (803) 278-4851 with any questions or to schedule a time to access safe deposit boxes.
SRP is continuing to remain open online with its mobile app, SRP Mobile, and online banking with SRP online.
ATMs will also remain available.