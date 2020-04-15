Health complications from coronavirus – fever, respiratory issues, and death – have been at the center of the world's attention for most of 2020, but COVID-19 may also be leading to health problems in people who don't even have the virus.
Hunter Deas, a member of the Peer Support Team at the Aiken Center for Drug and other Alcohol Services, recently moved to South Carolina from Pennsylvania. Since starting work at the Aiken Center, he has already seen a spike in substance abuse in Aiken County as the state's coronavirus outbreak worsens.
"During this virus period here ... there's been a significant rise in use and abuse of alcohol and drugs that we're seeing," Deas said.
Deas is a members of a peer response team at the Aiken Center. The team is responsible for delivering Narcan, a lifesaving drug used to revive people suffering from an opioid overdose, to people's homes.
According to information from the Aiken County Coroner's Office, 31 people in Aiken County died from drug overdoses in 2019.
As of March 7, there have been 13 overdose deaths in Aiken County this year, and more cases are pending. That's more than four times the amount of overdose deaths the county was seeing by the end of March last year.
Staff at the Aiken Center believe the increase in substance abuse may be partially due to the long-reaching effects of coronavirus.
Stress can worsen addiction
"We do have to address the elephant in the room with how bad this is," said Baker Campbell, another member of the Peer Support Team. "In the last couple of days in the CSRA, there have been a couple of overdoses ... it's really hard to hear a friend of yours you thought was doing really well suddenly isn't."
According to experts at the center – some of which have personal experience in dealing with substance abuse disorder – depression, fear, anxiety and stress are usually major contributing factors in substance abuse; also, the disruptions brought about by COVID-19 have caused an abundance of those issues in millions of Americans' lives.
"This is a really tough time for all people in recovery," Campbell said. "People who have been doing it for a long time, even – this is all bringing out some stress they never thought they'd go through."
Tens of thousands of South Carolinians have applied for unemployment benefits as nonessential business closures continue; and daily routines, which can help people in recovery avoid substance use, have been totally disrupted for millions of people across the state.
The looming threat of the virus itself – which people with substance abuse disorder may be at elevated risk for developing severe complications from, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse – is an additional source of anxiety.
"Folks who have substance abuse disorder struggle every day," said Terri Jowers, Aiken Center project coordinator. "When you add unemployment and pressures from unknown certainty, those pressures just get greater and greater. Every day is a struggle anyway, but when you throw this on it, it's like gasoline on a fire. The more pain people feel, the more likely they are find a reliever for it."
Isolation can also be a factor.
Social distancing measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which (according to state health experts at S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control) are succeeding at slowing the virus' spread and have lead to a drop in estimated coronavirus mortalities.
But studies have shown that social interaction can be a great deterrent to substance abuse, which makes isolation difficult for people struggling with depression or addiction.
According to Casey Taylor, another peer support specialist at the Aiken Center, isolation poses special challenges to people who have just entered recovery from addiction, or are seeking resources to help them enter recovery because they are still building connections and getting resources to help them end their substance abuse.
Recovery method disruptions
Aiken County's spike in substance abuse couldn't come at a worse time for the Aiken Center, which offers treatment, intervention, and other resources to area residents struggling with substance abuse disorder.
"Our main way of doing business has been completely disrupted," said Margaret Key, executive director of the Aiken Center. "It's been tough. But we're trying to find those silver linings every day. We're having to personally but into place a practice, a resiliency, that we're trying to impart in the clients we help."
Screening stations have popped up to determine whether visitors are safe to enter the Aiken Center's main building. Staff are being asked to work at home, and funding has been affected, as the center currently can't bill services or counseling that isn't held in a face-to-face setting – something that is impossible to do with social distancing measures.
However, the center is adapting to turbulent circumstances and is using technology to provide counseling, support, and other services in any way it can.
"We're trying to reach out to all our clientele and let them know there are meetings and other resources out there other than face-to-face," Taylor said.
Taylor stopped by Walmart recently to purchase phone cards so Aiken Center clients won't run out of minutes by accepting counseling over the phone. Campbell said communication software such as Discord (normally used for video gaming communities) has also been used to provide communication and connection for people with substance abuse disorder.
The center is also continuing to provide medical support as needed by delivering Narcan, a lifesaving drug used to revive people from opioid overdoses, directly to people's homes. The service is anonymous and can be utilized by anyone, even people who aren't clients at the center.
Staff at the center also have a community request: check in on each other, even if it's remotely, because residents never know what someone may be going through, especially while social distancing measures are in place.
"There is hope," said Campbell. "Millennials, and the generation after us, have laid out this intricate network of connection called the internet ... We need to take from that model and get social interaction. It's possible to feel that connection – maybe not physically – but we've got to work with what we've got. What we've got is each other."
To learn more about the Aiken Center, visit aikencenter.org.