Government stimulus checks are scheduled to go out within the next few weeks and local residents are already starting to plan for an influx in cash.
Signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) allocates $560 billion to individuals through one-time stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits and another $350 billion to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which creates partially forgivable business loans of up to $10 million.
Who is eligible?
There are three categories for those eligible to receive a stimulus payment.
1. If you are a single U.S. resident and have an adjusted gross income less than $99,000, then you will receive an economic impact payment of up to $1,200.
2. If you file taxes jointly and earn less than $198,000, then you will receive an economic impact payment of up to $2,400.
The Internal Revenue Service will use information from your 2019 or 2018 tax return to calculate and deposit the checks. Paper checks will be mailed to those without direct deposit information, which could delay payments.
How will you use your stimulus money?
Local residents who qualify for the government relief check have shared their plans as to how they will use the money.
For simplicity, the Aiken Standard presented three options to readers – spend the money, save the money or pay down debt?
Their responses have been edited for clarity or brevity.
Quamaine Hightower, Walmart department manager over furniture and domestics, said he will pay down debt.
"What I plan on doing with my stimulus money is to use it to pay off some debt," Hightower said. "I’m gonna take advantage of this extra money and pay my debt."
Shawn Walton, a business analyst at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, said he plans to spend, save and pay down debt.
"We will be doing all three," Walton said. "Buying things for our car, paying off a large medical bill, and saving the rest for a rainy day."
Lacey Pruitt, a registered nurse with University Hospital, said she will save.
"I plan on saving the money from the stimulus package," Pruitt said. "Saving up to make some home improvements/additions."
Shana Patterson, a surgical assistant for Oral Surgeons, said she plans to spend her stimulus money.
"This is a great topic. I'm debt free, so I plan on spending mine on the essential things that I need," Patterson said. "Right now, I'm currently unemployed. It will really help with the essential things."
Aerial Moore, a manger at Ross in Aiken, said she will save her stimulus money.
"If my job doesn't start back up soon, I plan on saving it for bills," Moore said.
Antron Holden, owner of Aiken Notary LLC, has plans to save his money.
"I would save it to reinvest," Holden said.
Michele Blackwell, a hair care specialist with Royal Image Hair Studio, plans to spend her stimulus funds.
"I will be spending my check on catching up with my bills that I have fallen back on," Blackwell said. "I haven't worked as much because my clients have been canceling on me."
Cierra Gleaton, a cardiac sonographer with Augusta University Medical Center, said she wants to pay down debt and spend.
"We owe money this year in taxes, so it’ll go towards that," Gleaton said. "Then we won’t have much leftover, but whatever is leftover will just go toward our daily life (groceries, bills, etc.)."
Reasons you may not receive a stimulus check
Not everyone qualifies for the stimulus check.
Residents won't receive checks if they are single and earn more than $99,000; a married couple making more than $198,000; or a head-of-household filer and your annual income exceeds $136,500.
Other reasons someone may not qualify to receive a check include:
• If you are a teenager.
• If you don't file tax returns.
• If you are a college student.
• If you owe back child support.
• If you are behind on student loans.
• If you are behind on any other government payments.
For more information regarding the stimulus check or to find out if you qualify, talk with a tax preparer or financial expert.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.