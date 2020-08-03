The return of students to classrooms in the midst of the novel coronavirus is going to create a significant challenge for school officials, and South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education believes the process probably will be rocky at times.
“I’m real concerned about what’s going to happen,” Molly Spearman told the Rotary Club of Aiken during the organization’s virtual meeting Monday.
While Spearman vowed that she and her colleagues would be trying “as hard as we can to make it work,” she also warned that “folks are going to have to be very understanding.”
In Aiken County, two options are being offered. They are a virtual learning program called Aiken Innovate and a hybrid transition-to-traditional-education model that will have a mixture of traditional and remote instruction.
Spearman spoke briefly before taking questions from the Rotary meeting participants, which included inquiries about testing and protocols for dealing with the coronavirus.
Spearman reported that no plan to conduct COVID-19 testing in schools has been finalized.
“We really want school nurses to be able to administer the tests there on site, as needed, to students and teachers,” she said. “We’re still working out those details with DHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control), but I believe that will be happening.
There also aren’t “any set protocols,” Spearman continued, “about everyone has to be tested before they have to go back to school, just the usual direction to parents to please don’t send your child to school if they have a fever or a cough or are lethargic – any of the those descriptors of some of the symptoms.”
In addition, Spearman discussed what would the response would be when a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19. She described that situation as the subject of “probably the most common question” that she receives.
In general, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed, but the circumstances also will be considered.
Spearman talked about a couple of scenarios.
One involved children riding on a bus, where plans call for face masks and social distancing to be required and seats to be assigned.
“Little Susie in seat five … tests positive,” Spearman said. “Would all the children on the bus and the bus driver have to be quarantined? The answer to that is no. But some would have to be because even if they’re social distancing 6 feet apart, it may be that they got closer. If it’s over 15 minutes, those children in the seats right nearby probably would be recommended to be quarantined, but not the entire bus.”
The other scenario mentioned by Spearman was a student testing positive in a classroom.
“If it’s a classroom where the student comes in and sits in their desk and doesn’t get up (which is common in high school), probably just those students who are nearby them and have been nearby them for over 15 minutes (would be quarantined),” Spearman said. “But if it is an elementary school class, where children are up and moving around a lot and the teacher has been exposed all day long, then unfortunately, yes, there would be a number of folks that would be asked to be quarantined and probably the teacher as well. And that would be for 14 days.”
One or more schools might have to be closed to students soon after being reopened.
“It may not be that there are that many infections already in the school, but it wouldn’t take very long for it to be difficult for a school to staff a building if you have that (widespread exposure) happen in a few classes,” Spearman said. “So the reality is that as children come back to school, that (a shutdown) could happen very quickly.”
State officials have discussed school closures after reopening with district superintendents.
“We’ve suggested to them that it’s going to be very close to the same protocols that they would have for any other infectious disease,” Spearman said. “For the flu season, for instance, there is no set number, but generally if 20% of a classroom becomes infected with the flu or even 10% of the student population at a school, it becomes very difficult to operate. So while the districts will have some flexibility and there is no absolute number, that’s where the schools would make a decision on their own working with their local DHEC – the same way that they do with the flu now.”
Spearman also fielded a question about her opinion of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s controversial decision to use $32 million of CARES Act funding to provide one-time scholarships for low-income students to attend private schools during the 2020-21 school year.
Even though a South Carolina judge has blocked that plan temporarily, Spearman won’t be opposing it.
“I can live with it,” she said.
Spearman also explained why she feels that way.
Public schools in South Carolina have received “much of” of the CARES Act money that has been sent to the Palmetto State, she said, and McMaster has told her to let him know if additional funding is needed.
Spearman also pointed out that the coronavirus also had a negative impact on private and independent schools in addition to public schools.
Student’s families, she added, also have been harmed.
“Yes, it is federal money,” said Spearman of CARES Act funds. “But it’s not the usual federal money that we are funded by. It’s money to care for people who have been hurt by COVID, so that is how I look at it.”