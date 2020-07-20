South Carolina surpassed 70,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after an additional 1,445 cases were reported by state health authorities, including 18 new cases in Aiken County.
Nine deaths were also confirmed in victims, but none were residents of Aiken County. Eight were elderly victims and one was middle-aged.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has been ramping up testing efforts as the state's coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb. The agency planned on testing 140,000 people by the end of July, but already surpassed that goal by July 16.
Despite the increase in testing events, the state's percent of daily positive cases remains high. Data trends from S.C. DHEC over the past 28 days indicate the percentage of positive test results has been on average increasing slightly since June 28. On Monday, almost 18% of test results were positive for coronavirus.
Several free community testing events have taken place in Aiken County throughout July. As of July 20, there have been 1,037 reported COVID-19 cases and 14 coronavirus-related deaths.
Barnwell County has 213 total cases and Edgefield County has 169, according to S.C. DHEC.
DHEC is partnering with Aiken Regional Medical Centers to offer a free coronavirus testing clinic at Citizens Park on Thursday, July 23. The clinic is open to any adult with a South Carolina state-issued identification.
Aiken Regional announced Monday it has confirmed 329 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. Nine of those patients have died.
New infections have caused the Master's Table Soup Kitchen facility in Augusta, run by Golden Harvest Food Bank, to temporarily close after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from Golden Harvest, the food bank "became aware" of the employee's positive test on July 18 and has closed the soup kitchen's facility "out of an abundance of caution" until further notice.
Meals will continue to be provided curbside by a refrigerated van as the Fenwick Street facility is cleaned by a professional sanitation company.
According to a spokesperson for the food bank, all staff at the facility have been instructed to quarantine for 14 days and procedures were in place such as temperature checks, social distancing, and the use of personal protective equipment like masks at the time the employee's test result was made known.