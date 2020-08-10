Over 700 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in South Carolina on Monday, including a dozen new cases in Aiken County.
South Carolina has officially logged over 100,000 coronavirus cases, according to health officials. Almost 2,000 cumulative coronavirus-related deaths have also been confirmed across the state.
The 718 cases confirmed Monday is the lowest total reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control since the middle of June.
DHEC also confirmed 17 new COVID-19 related deaths Monday. Four of the victims were middle-aged and 13 were elderly. None were from Aiken County, where 30 coronavirus-related deaths have been officially confirmed as of Aug. 10.
DHEC is investigating 83 deaths across the state for coronavirus causes, the agency said Monday. Eight of the deaths under investigation are in Aiken County.
Additional cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in Barnwell County (seven) and Edgefield County (two). No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in either of these counties.
Almost 13% of the test results received by DHEC Monday were positive for coronavirus, according to a news release.
Inpatient beds at hospitals across the state are more than 76% occupied, according to DHEC. About 17% of those beds are being occupied by patients for coronavirus-related issues.
About 32% of the state's ventilators are currently in use. Almost half those ventilators (over 200) are being used by coronavirus patients.