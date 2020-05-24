Aiken County gained five new cases of the novel coronavirus but no additional deaths Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 173 cases and seven deaths.
The Palmetto State reported 209 new cases with 10 additional deaths, totaling 10,096 cases and 435 deaths statewide.
Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Kershaw (1), Lexington (2), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (1) and Williamsburg (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenville County.
However, South Carolina still remains low in cases compared to the rest of the country, with neighboring state Georgia reporting more than 42,000 cases and over 1,800 deaths. The United States, as a whole, has more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and over 97,000 deaths.
Since the outbreak began, Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 32 cases of novel coronavirus and three deaths in Aiken County, according to a news release.
There are additional individuals who have been tested for COVID-19; test results have not been received yet.
Beaches and restaurants began loosening health restrictions around the country for Memorial Day weekend. In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster gave the OK to allow for attractions and amusement parks to reopen on Friday.
"We can't keep things closed forever," McMaster said.
While social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines are still urged by health experts and local officials, tourists and even restaurant servers have been reported to not be wearing face masks in some areas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends that people stay at home and avoid nonessential travel.