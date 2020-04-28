The Aiken Department of Motor Vehicles will soon reopen to the public after weeks of being closed due to coronavirus concerns.
Beginning May 4, all 66 S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state will reopen, including the Aiken office, though social distancing guidelines will still be in effect at the office.
The DMV will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to the SCDMV website. Visitations to the DMV can be made by appointment only, and customers are expected to remain at least 6 feet away from each other at all times while inside the DMV office.
SCDMV is the latest of several businesses to announce recent re-openings in South Carolina. Nonessential businesses were previously closed due to coronavirus impacts on the state while other businesses limited or modified services in an effort to slow the virus.
South Carolina has over 5,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday. Of those cases, 94 have been diagnosed in Aiken County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed 15 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, none of which were in Aiken County. One of the patients who died was middle-aged; the rest were elderly.
As of Tuesday, DHEC has confirmed 192 deaths from coronavirus in South Carolina. Six of those deaths occurred in Aiken County.
DMV personnel will also be limiting the number of people who can enter the office at one time to comply with a building capacity executive order issued for businesses earlier this month by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Currently, only 46 DMV offices are open in South Carolina.
“We recognize the recent limitation of operating only 46 of our offices,” said SCDMV Director of Branch Services Courtney Saxon in a press release. “Reopening branches that have been temporarily closed due to the pandemic, will significantly increase the number of appointments we can make available to customers.”
Certain services that do not allow for social distancing will continue to be suspended, such as non-commercial road tests. Online transactions have also been expanded in an effort to encourage virtual services use. Expiration dates on driver's licenses, temporary license plates, vehicle registrations and ID cards have been temporarily extended.
For more info, visit scdmvonline.com.