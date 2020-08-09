The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday announced 1,011 new confirmed cases and seven new probable cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 99,713 and probable cases to 722.
An additional 18 confirmed deaths and seven new probable deaths for the state were announced. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 1,949 with 82 probable deaths.
Aiken County gained 24 new cases and one probable case, as well as one probable new death. The death was an elderly individual who died Aug. 1, according to an update from DHEC.
Five new cases were reported in Barnwell County, and 13 were confirmed in Edgefield County. Neither county had any new reported deaths.
Testing throughout the state continues to be constant. As of Saturday, a total of 843,241 tests have been conducted. Of those tests, 131,077 were positive.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 7,853 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.
More than 125 mobile testing clinics are still scheduled statewide.
The next mobile testing event in Aiken County will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at the Jackson Municipal Complex, 106 Main St., Jackson. The event is being held by the Medical University of South Carolina.
There are two upcoming events in Edgefield County. One will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, Edgefield; and the second will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Bettis Academy Park, 70 Nicholson Road, Trenton. Both will be conducted by Self Regional Healthcare.