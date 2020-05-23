The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 248 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six additional deaths Saturday afternoon, bringing the state total to to 9,895 cases with 425 deaths.
Aiken has two additional cases, bringing the total number of cases to 168 with no new deaths.
Five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Florence (1), Marion (1), Richland (1) and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Clarendon County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (22), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Cherokee (1), Chester (2), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (1), Colleton (3), Darlington (2), Dillon (2), Dorchester (11), Fairfield (3), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (30), Greenwood (3), Horry (11), Jasper (2), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (1), Lee (4), Lexington (14), Marion (3), Marlboro (18), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (4), Richland (14), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (10), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (9), York (5).
As Aiken County's cases remain low, the City of Aiken has begun to reopen its recreational facilities with its parks and playgrounds to follow in coming weeks.
The city additionally announced Friday night that it will allow for the general public to attend public meetings again starting Tuesday, May 26, with ongoing social distancing regulations.