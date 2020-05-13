The nine seniors at South Aiken Baptist Christian School took their first steps Tuesday evening toward the next chapter in their lives.
Students in the graduating class traditionally make their senior walk through the school, but with school closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the class of 2020 paraded outside where family members and friends along the car line greeted them with cheers, applause and signs of congratulation. They also showered them with plenty of goody bags and graduation gifts.
“We've done this every year for years now,” Principal Tonya Bryant said. “The students parade through the building, and the other classes come out to see them. It gives those classes hope of what they can do in the future.
“These students are accomplishing what kindergarteners, first graders and elementary and middle school students are looking forward to one day. Since we've been doing the parade, our elementary school students are charged up because they get to see what the end product of school is.”
As the school band played the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance,” the seniors marched down the drive in their red caps and gowns.
“This is different, but it gives them an opportunity to show off a little bit,” Bryant said.
The students also will get to walk in a traditional, although modified, graduation.
Originally, the school had planned a drive-by commencement ceremony to follow social distancing guidelines, but after some of those restrictions were lifted, graduation will be in the gym. The school still will follow guidelines to distance students and attendees.
“We get to hold our original graduation day because we found out that, still socially distancing, we can have 100 people in our building,” Bryant said. “We had a parent meeting and discussed the drive-by graduation and then told them about having it in the gym, and they all opted for a live graduation. It will be more traditional, but not quite the typical graduation.”
The ceremony will be at 7 p.m. May 22.
On the morning of graduation day, the school will treat the seniors to a brunch, a smaller version of the traditional big breakfast from past years, and an awards ceremony. The students will receive the cords and stoles they've earned to wear with their caps and gowns, and the school will announce where the students will go to college in the fall and the scholarships they received.
“It is a big deal,” Bryant said. “This year, our graduates are getting to do everything our former graduates did but not in the same way. We just didn't want them to miss this activity. We love our graduates, and we're glad we're able to do this.”