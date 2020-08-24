The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed how people worship, and some of those changes are going to be permanent, Aiken religious leaders believe.
Technology has provided solutions to many of the problems posed by social distancing requirements while also making it more convenient for congregation members to participate in Sunday morning services and other activities.
“I don’t think church will ever be the same,” said Doug Slaughter, senior pastor of Second Baptist Church, during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s virtual meeting Monday. “I think some folks have become so comfortable with going to church in their pajamas that unless we change the dress code, they’re not coming back to church. It’s such a freedom to be with your family and to be at home.”
Grant Wiseman, rector of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, expressed a similar opinion.
“I think this is going to change the church in some ways forever,” he said. “I think we’re going to see virtual online church (become a continuing option), and I think that will help our church. People who are sick and other people who would not otherwise be coming to church may be able to come.”
Technology has “added to the joy” at St. Thaddeus, Wiseman continued, “because we’ve found that there are a bunch of people who are watching our virtual church all over the country that are either former parishioners or snowbirds.”
John Carroll, senior pastor of Aiken’s First Baptist Church, talked about how he and his staff are trying to “think long-term” about how to encourage the congregation’s virtual involvement.
“I think this has thrown us a decade forward on the technology front, where church is going to be more digital for folks on the other side of it (the pandemic) than it was on the front side,” Carroll said. “Many folks are going to come back and want to engage in person, but there are going to be some folks who are going to engage digitally more regularly.
“We’ve started a podcast as a way of helping our folks connect and receive information,” he continued. “We’re recording Wednesday night Bible studies so those are accessible for folks who can’t be there right when they happen on the Zoom call. And (we have) children’s Bible study videos that families can access at home and do discipleship at home.”
Carroll also talked about how First Baptist has kept in touch with members who have not been able to connect with the church digitally.
“We’ve gone back to the basics of low tech, making phone calls and cooking meals and taking those and dropping them off so that we can at least be face-to-face for a minute,” he said.
Other speakers on the panel of religious leaders for the Rotary meeting were Brian Coulter, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church, and Jeff Erbskorn, senior pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church.