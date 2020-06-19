South Carolina's leading education task force for COVID-19 met Friday to review public feedback and suggest alterations to drafted guidelines for a return to schools in the fall.
Although AccelerateED members emphasized recommendations may change depending on how severe the state's coronavirus outbreak is in August, one certainty was established: daily school routines will look very different compared to last year.
Coronavirus-related guidelines for returning to school in the fall, which were discussed at length during the task force's Friday meeting, will be finalized next week and and made public during a press briefing Monday, June 22.
Some of the major recommendations already suggested by the task force for the upcoming school year are as follows:
• using disinfecting fog or spray-down twice a day in classrooms and other school facilities
• fill up buses by only 50% to maintain social distancing
• five extra educational days for students 4K-8th grade
• extending hours of the day to reduce bottle-neck of students during crowding times, such as dismissal and class changes
Cost of social distancing a concern
Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence said the local district's Back to School Task Force is working on identifying issues in Aiken County schools and implementing AccelerateED guidelines at the local level.
"I know that a lot of school districts and superintendents that I’ve talked to are pushing for some stronger directives as opposed to recommendations (from AccelerateED) that would create some consistency across the state, and more of a funding imperative for the state," Laurence said.
Although funding is available to help offset some of the costs of social distancing in schools, Laurence has concerns implementing some of the guidelines will be "incredibly expensive."
"The sheer massiveness of the needs is going to eat that money up in a hurry, I believe, when you think about half-capacity school buses, when you think about some variations of the number of students in schools at any given time, or shifting to the hybrid model that includes in person learning and distance learning … all those things are going to have price tags," Laurence said, listing some recommendations on AccelerateED's current back-to-school draft for guidelines.
The Aiken County School District is focusing the bulk of its funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – or CARES Act – on purchasing devices for students, Laurence said.
Unequal broadband internet access and a lack of devices in homes has been a major educational obstacle across swaths of rural South Carolina, with approximately 150,000 student households lacking broadband access and 160,000 students lacking computing devices.
AccelerateED recommends state leaders place "high priority" on using recovery funding to fix the technological deficit.
Despite the challenges, Laurence believes the school district will be "much" better prepared in the fall for coronavirus than it was in March.
Aiken County's Back to School Task Force hopes to have a plan for returning to schools by July 14. The first day of school in Aiken County is currently set for Aug. 17.
State guidelines
The state task force made some suggestions for alterations to the 202-page draft of guidelines for schools during Friday's meeting, mostly centered around alterations to wording or clarifications for certain points.
Some of those recommendations were seeking guidance from the necessary agencies on how to alter emergency drills to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 in schools, and seeking temporary waivers for the renewal of some certifications so teachers and counselors can continue to provide essential services to students when schools return.
S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman emphasized the importance of wearing masks or cloth face coverings in schools several times during the meeting.
"If we want to keep schools open, if we want to get back to a normal life, we have to maintain social distancing, and we have to wear masks when we're out in public," Spearman said. "... One way to hold down the spread is to wear masks ... we hope the public will support us in trying to be as careful as possible by wearing masks."
Spearman acknowledged that some exceptions would be made for mask-wearing in schools, though the practice will be encouraged whenever possible.
AccelerateED has recommended that $16.7 million in CARES Act funding be allocated for a state Personal Protective Equipment – or PPE – stockpile to assist with securing such supplies for schools, according to task force documents. Specifically, Spearman has requested $159,000 for masks.
Spearman has asked for $14 million to offset costs of custodian training and cleaning due to increased sanitation practices in schools.
Another point task force members drove home was the need for flexibility within school districts to implement these guidelines, which will be finalized Monday, June 22.
Flexibility will be needed due to funding inequities in the state's school system, which will affect how well some schools can implement social distancing guidelines to protect their students from COVID-19, some task force members said.
"While we do want to provide as much clarity and guidance to districts, we acknowledge that there is wide diversity in schools facilities and resources across this state, in many cases due to inequitable funding across generations," said Patrick Kelly, Palmetto State Teachers Association representative and task force member.
Summer school/program recommendations have been finalized by the task force. Some of the major recommendations are as follows:
• a nurse in every school during summer programs.
• many buildings need physical enhancements to improve safety, like barriers.
• schools should have social-emotional support and processing prior to student's return.
• mental health crisis response teams in schools for students and staff.
• three-phased approach for a to return to athletics.
AccelerateED will unveil its final recommendations for coronavirus-related guidelines in schools this fall on Monday, June 22. The conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be live streamed at ed.sc.gov.