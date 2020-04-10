Confirmed cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, continue to mount in Aiken County and South Carolina, more broadly.

Six new cases of the respiratory disease have been reported in the county, bringing the local total to 48 as of Friday afternoon.

More than 3,000 cases have now been recorded statewide, a jump of 274 compared to the day prior. Kershaw, Clarendon and Lee counties are so far the hardest hit in terms of cases reported per 100,000 people.

One person in Aiken County has died because of the highly contagious virus. Nearby Barnwell, Edgefield and Orangeburg counties have reported no COVID-19-related deaths.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers, as of Thursday evening, is treating nine people for coronavirus infection. Aiken Regional has set up a COVID-19 unit, according to CEO Jim O'Loughlin, where "patients that are diagnosed or suspected of COVID" are concentrated, he has said.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's public health lab has run thousands of COVID-19 tests. A vast majority returned negative. More than 28,000 tests have been handled in the Palmetto State, spread between public and private labs.

Aiken County zip codes 29803 and 29841 – southern Aiken, North Augusta, Belvedere and areas near the Savannah River Site and Montmorenci – remain relative COVID-19 hotspots, according to DHEC's latest breakdown and estimates.

Nearby Georgia – it takes about 30 minutes to drive to the state line from Aiken – as of Friday afternoon logged 11,483 cases of COVID-19. Richmond County, home to Augusta, has reported 95 cases and four related deaths.