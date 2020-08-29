Six new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Aiken County, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, reported Saturday.
There were five new confirmed cases in Barnwell County along with one new confirmed case in Edgefield County.
So far during the COVID-19 pandemic, 2,136 cases have been confirmed in Aiken County.
In Barnwell and Edgefield counties, the totals are 519 and 468, respectively.
Also Saturday, DHEC reported that there were 1,250 new confirmed coronavirus cases overall in South Carolina and 42 additional confirmed deaths.
One of the victims was an elderly person in Edgefield County who died Aug. 20.
There was one new death probably caused by COVID-19 in Aiken County. That victim was an elderly person who died Aug. 28.
The totals for confirmed deaths during the pandemic are 54 in Aiken County, 13 in Barnwell County and 11 in Edgefield County.
The statewide totals during the pandemic are 2,563 confirmed deaths and 115,661 confirmed cases.
DHEC received the results from 6,087 coronavirus tests Friday and 20.5% were positive.
There were 945 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina as of Saturday. They included 245 who were in intensive care units and 145 who were on ventilators.
According to DHEC, 81.5% of the inpatient beds at hospitals in the Palmetto State were in use and 75% of the beds in intensive care units were occupied.