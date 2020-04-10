Six people at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction site have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as of Friday morning.
That's an additional two cases compared to late Wednesday night.
Seventy-nine workers at the nuclear power plant's expansion have tested negative, according to a spokesperson with Georgia Power, one of four joint owners there. Results for 11 others are pending.
More COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 workforce, about 9,000 people, than in the Savannah River Site workforce, about 10,000.
Those who worked closely with the people who ultimately tested positive at Plant Vogtle were sent home and are now self-quarantined, the Georgia Power spokesperson said. Construction work continues, but with protocols in place to reduce worker-to-worker contact and keep busy areas sanitized.
"Georgia Power remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3 and 4 site," the spokesperson said, "and the company has implemented comprehensive plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Plant Vogtle is about an hour south of Aiken.