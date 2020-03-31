After Gov. Henry McMaster announced during a mid-March news conference that restaurants in South Carolina would be required to end dine-in service, some responded immediately by going on hiatus.
Other establishments decided to soldier on, offering takeout and delivery options to customers who were used to enjoying sit-down meals.
Just two weeks later, there already are casualties as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.
Local examples are Betsy’s Round the Corner and the Aiken Fish House and Oyster Bar.
Messages appeared on their Facebook pages Monday that they were surrendering and shutting their doors until the crisis has passed.
At the Aiken Fish House, located in a Southside shopping center on Whiskey Road, the new operating model wasn’t working financially.
“Because we’re a dine-in restaurant, our front-of-the-house staff gets paid $2.13 an hour, and they rely on tips,” said Damian Blevins, who owns the Aiken Fish House with his wife, Rachael. “That’s probably 70% of our labor force. With the switchover to to-go service, we started paying all those people minimum wage because tips aren’t as forthcoming on takeout orders. That took our costs and immediately shot them through the roof.”
Business, meanwhile, declined significantly.
“For dine-in restaurants, part of the allure is dining in, so we were way busier with dine-in than we were after we changed to takeout only,” Blevins said. “When you have an inflation of costs and a reduction in sales, you no longer are making any money. All you’re doing is losing it.”
Blevins’ goal was modest when he decided to try the takeout-only strategy.
“All we were looking for was enough to pay our bills and pay our employees,” he said. “We weren’t looking for a profit.”
For a short time, Aiken Fish House offered a 50% discount.
“We carry a very high inventory with a high dollar amount, so we did that to lower our inventory to a manageable level,” Blevins said.
Once that happened, less steep discounts were available to customers.
There also were menu changes and a special for a free economy size roll of toilet paper with orders that included a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer.
For Blevins, the last straw was when President Donald Trump on March 29 extended nationwide social distancing guidelines to April 30.
“The numbers weren’t adding up, and with the extension of the social distancing, we realized we were going to be losing money week after week, after week,” Blevins said. “The best decision was to close to protect the business so our people would have jobs to come back to after this is over.”
When dine-in service ended at Betsy’s Round the Corner on Park Avenue, revenues plunged.
“I made about 15% of my normal income,” said owner Betsy Simons.
Attempting to change the habits of regular patrons proved to be a formidable challenge.
“People don’t think of a traditional dine-in restaurant as much (as they do a fast food eatery) for to-go and takeout,” she said. “It’s just sort of a mindset.”
Simons also observed a growing reluctance among Aikenites to venture forth from their homes except to shop for groceries, and that made her worry business was going to deteriorate even further.
“Most people are really hunkering down and staying in,” she said. “I think they’re more afraid to go out as it (the pandemic) is getting worse. At the end, we saw more people asking for curbside service instead of coming in and picking up their food.”
Simons believes the restaurants that traditionally have offered drive-thru service are faring the best during coronavirus pandemic.
“Places like Chick-fil-A seem to be doing very well,” she said. “People are used to going there for takeout, and they don’t have to get out of their cars. They just go through the windows and have very little contact with other people.”