The graduating class of 2020 are the "chosen ones," noted Katie Briscoe, Silver Bluff High School's Principal.
With a majority of the seniors being born in the early aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, it only seemed fitting that they enter young adulthood with another nationwide change.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only cut their final high school semester in half, taking milestones like prom and senior trips with it, but will ultimately change what the next year will be like.
"It's been difficult to see some of the things they have missed… but they were faced with adversity and shown to be resilient," Briscoe said.
With distance between each senior and even more distance between them and their visiting family members, the momentous occasion was marked with cheers from the school's parking lot, where the bulk of graduate's families awaited, as the 130 seniors received their diplomas. Only two relatives per senior were allowed to sit in the bleachers due to social distancing guidelines.
Following the ceremony Markailia Walker's entire family waited for her, ready to celebrate the occasion no matter how unique circumstances.
"With all the stuff they're going through with the virus… they need our love and support," Walker's grandmother Barbara Issac said.