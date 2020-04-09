Aiken City Council will discuss the effect the coronavirus has had on the city's Accommodations and Hospitality taxes in a work session next week.
The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the city's last quarter revenues for the two tax fundings, and as the pandemic continues to stall the local economy, neither fund is expected to meet revenue projections and is expected to decrease as much as 20 percent, said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
Council members will not meet in the Municipal Building but will meet online to uphold social distancing guidelines.
The virtual meeting will take place Monday, April 13, and can be viewed on the City of Aiken's YouTube page. The work session begins at 6 p.m., and the regular meeting starts at 7 p.m.
The General Fund – which consists of taxes from license and permit revenues and intergovernmental revenue – is "fairly stable" as the amount usually doesn't change year to year, he said.
Bedenbaugh stated in his memo to the Council that most of the city's General Fund revenue sources should meet projections, as well as the Water and Sewer Fund, Storm Water Fund and Solid Waste Fund.
"We expect to have modest [unspent funds] in this year's budget that we can carry on into the fiscal year's budget of 2021," he said. "Had the pandemic not occurred, we would have been looking at an average budget year in terms of revenue forecast."
Other funding mechanisms such as electric and utility taxes and property taxes are stable and will still be collected, though Bedenbaugh is forecasting a "dip" for vehicle taxes due to the lack of new car buying during times of hardship.
The economic impact these imbalances of taxes will mean for the future of Aiken still remains to be seen, Bedenbaugh said.
"The longer we are under these closure warnings, the harder it will be for businesses to quickly reopen," he said.
Bedenbaugh is currently awaiting additional information from several state and federal sources so he may put together a draft of the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget for City Council within the next council meeting.
Residents may submit questions or comments during the meeting to publiccomment@cityofaikensc.gov.