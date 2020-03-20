The Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the county is not under a curfew; however, the office will be making adjustments amid the spread of the coronavirus.
"We have a full force of deputies handling calls for service, as we always have, to now include our specialized units that have been reassigned due to school and court closures," an announcement from the Sheriff's Office reads.
The Sheriff's Office is not providing fingerprinting, issuing any permits or background checks at this time.
Online processing for background checks can still be made a sled.sc.gov.
The Sheriff's Office further asks that all requests for reports be made by calling 803-648-6811. A deputy will respond to requests by telephone or in person.
Copies of reports can still be obtained at the record's desk.
The public is asked to not come to the Sheriff's Office unless there is no other means of assistances.
