Giving blood is one of the safest and most charitable activities people can participate in during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Shepeard Community Blood Center's most recent blood drive at the Aiken Chamber of Commerce demonstrated that the center is taking all precautions to make sure donors can donate without fear.
The Chamber offered its parking lot for the blood drive to further help the Center's mission to save lives.
"This is a tough time for the need for blood, not only for COVID-19 but for other emergencies that are taking place," Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson said. "It seemed like lending out the parking lot for the blood mobile seemed like a good way to help."
Many donation facilities have managed to stay open during the pandemic but have asked that all donors make appointments to reduce the number of people in waiting rooms.
The Center is also making use of bloodmobiles and only allows one person inside at a time while also making sure they keep their distance while waiting in line. Before entering the bloodmobile, workers check each donor's temperature to ensure the donor does not have a fever.
Volunteers also wear masks and face shields to further prevent the spread of germs.
Donors have also been asked to download the QuickPass screening on their phones or computers before coming to donate in order to save time.
Though the use of the app and the Center's social-distancing guidelines have extended the wait time for donors, many are still willing to donate.
Donor Any Merry gave blood as a way to stay busy and help her community.
"I wanted to do something to help," Merry said. "I've been sitting at home not really doing anything, and this was one of the things I could do."