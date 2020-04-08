U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, on a Tuesday call with business and legislative leaders in Aiken and surrounding counties, said China must be held accountable for the novel coronavirus, which first exploded in the eastern country's Hubei province.

Graham — the South Carolina Republican at the helm of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee — said he has "just about had it with the Chinese," citing previous pandemics.

The senator likened the U.S.'s fight against the virus to war and, shortly after, accused China of lying and obfuscating. The global reach and severity of the virus has fostered a tide of misinformation, propaganda and false narratives, distributed both online and by authoritarian regimes. "A long conversation with China," Graham said, is due.

The senator's remarks Tuesday mirror those he made during a Fox News interview this week as well as on Twitter.

"If it were up to me, the whole world should send China a bill for the pandemic. This is the third pandemic to come out of China," Graham told host Sean Hannity. "They come from these wet markets, where they have bats and monkeys with the virus, carrying the virus, intermingled with the food supply. Yeah, I’d make China pay big time."

More than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus, have been reported worldwide, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

Hundreds of thousands of those cases are in the U.S. As of Wednesday afternoon, South Carolina reported 2,552 cases and 63 related deaths.

One person in Aiken County has died because of the virus.

Graham on Tuesday cautioned that "some tough days" are ahead. But, he pivoted, "I do see light at the end of the tunnel. We're going to come out of this thing stronger."

Castigating China for the 2019 coronavirus is not a one-off idea: Both U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, Missouri and New York Republicans, have called for an "international investigation" into China's alleged misdeeds and cover-ups. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in mid-March said the U.S. "will hold accountable those who inflicted" the novel coronavirus "on the world, and we will prosper in the new day." On Twitter, Cotton indicated China.

"The pandemic is in some way like a magical mirror that exposes a person's morality and character to the fullest extent. The virus knows no ideology, border or race," Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said late last month. "The destinies of all countries are closely intertwined. No one can make up for lost time by slandering others or shifting the blame."

Approximately 200 people were on the Tuesday call, which was spearheaded by the Aiken County Legislative Delegation and also featured U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, both South Carolina Republicans.

The call largely focused on the CARES Act and getting information to small-business owners.