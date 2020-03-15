A second worker at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction site near Waynesboro, Georgia, is being tested for the novel coronavirus, Georgia Power confirmed Saturday night.

A memo sent to workers over the weekend, which the Aiken Standard subsequently obtained, states "immediate precautionary action" has been taken, including identifying those who worked closely with the person being tested so "that they can stay home and self-isolate while we await the test results."

A non-manual worker at the Units 3 and 4 site earlier this week was also tested for the coronavirus. Georgia Power, one of four joint owners of the plant, as of Saturday evening was "still awaiting word on both test results," a spokesperson said.

"As we've said before, Georgia Power's focus is always on protecting the safety and health of workers at the site and the company is continuing to take every action to prepare for impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," the same spokesperson said. "We continue to draw on the expertise of medical professionals and consult the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

In a separate announcement Friday, Georgia Power said it has increased cleaning frequency and is "aggressively" sanitizing work areas.

More than 60 cases of COVID-19, the illness brought on by the 2019 coronavirus, have been confirmed in Georgia as of Saturday. Most are in the greater Atlanta area.

The state's health department updates its publicly available figures every day at noon.

South Carolina and Georgia governors Henry McMaster and Brian Kemp have, respectively, declared states of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday.

No cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Aiken County. No cases have been reported in nearby Augusta.