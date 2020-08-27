Second Baptist Christian Preparatory School, a private school in Aiken, started the 2020-2021 school year Monday with new procedures and precautions due to COVID-19.
Principal Tabitha Daniels said the students are following instructions and excited to see their friends. Everyone at the school is required to wear a mask, and social distancing stickers line the floor.
Another change this year is that teachers walk students from car line into the school instead of parents.
“Yesterday was great," Daniels said the day after the school opened. "The students came in, teachers met them at the car line, parents followed directions. We didn’t have anyone cry.”
Students have their temperatures checked three times a day: once in the morning before they leave their parents' cars, once after lunch and once before school lets out, Daniels said.
The front office also checks the temperature of visitors and has them fill out a questionnaire, which asks whether the visitor has COVID-19 symptoms, has traveled recently or has been exposed to someone with the virus.
"Everyone has been very patient. The parents have been outstanding," Daniels said.
About 42 students are enrolled at SBC Prep, Daniels said, and each classroom has a maximum of 10 students. The school offers 3K through fifth grade.
With children as young as 3 attending the school, Daniels said the key is consistency when it comes to keeping masks on.
Besides reminding students to wear their masks, Daniels said there are mask breaks, where students stand 6feet apart outdoors and take their masks off for a few minutes for some fresh air.
"It has really worked well, and I noticed that they look forward to going outside and taking their mask break," Daniels said.
Like the public schools, SBC Prep offered virtual learning, but a majority of families chose in-person classes, Daniels said.
The school continues to offer special classes, like Spanish, computers and physical education. Daniels said the students have been excited to learn.
As a Christian school, SBC Prep teaches students Bible verses and provides devotionals. Normally, the school would do devotionals on Fridays, but during the pandemic, they are now part of the morning routine, Daniels said.
Another change has come to SBC Prep: a new class for fourth and fifth graders. The class is small, with just four students in the classroom Tuesday, but Daniels said the goal is to grow further if parents are interested.
Daniels said she hopes the school can offer up to eighth grade in the future.
“I taught middle school, so I’m aware that middle school is the hardest time, most difficult time for our students," Daniels said. "Because they’re transitioning, they’re growing, they’re trying to figure out their own identity … Being in a smaller environment, an environment where you can nurture that growth, definitely benefits our children.”