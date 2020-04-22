Another employee of the Aiken County Public School District has tested positive for coronavirus, according to an email from the district Wednesday morning.
The employee's exposure was not work related, according to the email.
This is the second employee of the school district that has tested positive for COVID-19. Another employee, whose exposure was also not work related, was confirmed to have the virus by the district earlier this week.
At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence discussed the first case. He said the employee, who worked at a food-prep site, didn't experience symptoms until 13 days after the last day worked at a school site.