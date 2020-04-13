A second person in Aiken County has died from complications caused by coronavirus, according to state health authorities.
The patient was elderly and had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Four other deaths from COVID-19 were reported across the state on Monday, April 13. The patients who died were all elderly individuals with underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Greenville County; one lived in Kershaw County, and another in Beaufort County.
This brings South Carolina's total coronavirus deaths up to 87 as of April 13. Two of the deaths have occurred in Aiken County.
DHEC confirmed an additional 127 coronavirus cases in South Carolina on Tuesday. One of those cases was a resident of Aiken County.
South Carolina currently has 3,439 confirmed coronavirus cases.
At 5:30 p.m. today, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will give another press briefing to update the public on the state's coronavirus outbreak.