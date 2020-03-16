The South Carolina High School League on Monday announced the suspension of all spring sport activities through April 5 in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The baseball, boys' golf, boys' tennis, lacrosse, soccer, softball and track and field seasons are on hold – but not canceled.
The league's announcement came a day after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced the closure of the state's public schools, colleges and universities through the end of March.
The SCHSL's suspension extends beyond all contests to include strength-training and conditioning workouts, practices and open-season skills training.
"In order to keep our student-athletes and the education community as safe as possible, stringent measures are now in place by order of the Governor’s Office. We ask that all schools follow this Executive Order until further notice. We will reconvene via teleconference on April 2, 2020, to review the Spring sports schedule," said Commissioner Jerome Singleton in a statement from the SCHSL.
This suspension includes SCHSL member schools, but private schools are "strongly encouraged" to do the same.