Despite changes in how many students will attend school at once, school buses will continue to run for the 2020-2021 school year.
School buses will have at least one third fewer students in the vehicles this year with a maximum of 67% occupancy.
The Aiken County Public School District will train and equip bus drivers with sanitation supplies, according to the district's website. The drivers will sanitize the buses after each route.
When loading students onto the bus, the drivers will direct them to fill the seats from back to front. At drop-off, students will leave the bus starting from the front seats, according to the website.
Students will not share seats on the bus, unless they're riding with one other child from their household.
All students will be required to wear face coverings on the school buses.
School bus routes for Aiken County Public Schools are online at acpsd.net. Go to "Departments" and click on "Transportation."