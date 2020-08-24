In its final meeting before the start of the 2020-2021 school year, the Aiken County School Board is slated to discuss new rules on face coverings and attendance Tuesday evening.
The board will vote on a new temporary administrative rule related to recording school attendance during COVID-19. State law continues to require school-aged children to regularly attend school.
"Administration must implement procedures to ensure student attendance is maintained during the pandemic, ensuring that absences are recorded and truancy is reported" in accordance with policies for absences and excuses, according to the meeting agenda.
At its last meeting, the board discussed statewide face mask requirements for students and staff. Board members will vote on officially adopting this policy at Tuesday's meeting.
Under the statewide guidelines, all South Carolina students and staff in K-12 schools are required to wear face coverings, including on buses and in school buildings. Cloth face masks meet these requirements, but plastic face shields do not.
A new statewide accommodation for breastfeeding parents will appear for a first round of discussion at the meeting.
The South Carolina Lactation Support Act, signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on June 25, requires employers to provide workers "reasonable unpaid break time and space to express milk at work," according to the meeting agenda.
At a later meeting, the school board will vote on officially adopting the policy.
Other voting items on the agenda include personnel appointments and out-of-district transfer requests for students attending school outside their home district.
Aiken County Public School District Superintendent King Laurence will provide the school board final updates before the school year begins on Aug. 31, and the board may take voting action on those updates as necessary, according to the agenda.
The school board meeting will be livestreamed on the Aiken County Public School District website's homepage at acpsd.net. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 1000 Brookhaven Drive in Aiken.