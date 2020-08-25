The Aiken County Public School Board unanimously approved the statewide policy that requires face coverings in schools at its Tuesday meeting.
As discussed at the board's previous meeting, all K-12 students and staff are required to wear masks in school facilities and buses. There are a few exceptions to the rule, such as being under 2 years old or having trouble breathing.
Cloth masks are acceptable coverings under the rule, but plastic face shields are not.
Board member John Bradley said he has concerns about how schools will deal with students who refuse to wear masks.
"If a child outside of those exceptions listed in the policy refuses to wear a mask, my personal feeling is that child ought to be sent home," Bradley said.
Superintendent King Laurence said if school administrators call a student's parent, and the parent can convince the student to put their mask on, then sending them home will not be necessary. However, if neither the parent nor the student are willing to comply with the rule, Laurence said the parent should take the child home.
Board member Dwight Smith said teachers have called him with concerns about what would happen if students refuse to wear masks.
"I'd rather a teacher and student not have a showdown over a mask," Laurence said. "That's why I'd like the administration to get involved in those things and contact the parents."
Aiken Innovate
On Thursday, Aiken Innovate families who requested devices and hotspots can pick the items up from locations specified in an email from the school district. Around 2,349 devices and 716 hotspots will be distributed, according to a presentation by Kate Olin, director of accountability and assessment for the Aiken County Public School District.
Any further requests for technology can be emailed to powerschool@acpsd.net, said Micki Dove, director of curriculum support for the school district.
About 28% of Aiken County public school students are enrolled in Aiken Innovate, according to the presentation. The remaining students are divided into two attendance tracks, with half attending in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and half attending on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Fewer than 400 students remain on the waitlist for Aiken Innovate, according to the presentation. Families on the waitlist applied for the program after the July 22 deadline.
This number is lower than the roughly 500-strong waitlist from before the program's Aug. 14 withdrawal deadline, but 123 elementary schoolers, 101 middle schoolers and 135 high schoolers are still waiting to hear if they will make it into the program.
Olin said the school district will determine in the next day or two how many more students can be taken off the waiting list. By the end of this week, parents will be notified whether their children will be in the program.
"We know parents are very anxious, and we're anxious to provide them with answers," Olin said.
Bradley expressed concerns about the possibility that those students will not be able to attend school virtually. He said he wants the school district to do whatever it takes to accommodate the students on the waitlist.
"I don't want to be responsible for forcing any kid to go to school with other students if their parents deemed that unsafe," Bradley said. "We know that some children are going to get sick."
Laurence explained that increasing the number of Aiken Innovate students will require changes in staffing, but the district will strive to get the waitlisted students into Aiken Innovate.
Dove said the Aiken Innovate website has been updated, and she provided a demonstration on what Aiken Innovate assignments will look like. For updated information about Aiken Innovate, visit acpsd.net/domain/9136.
Other business
The school board voted unanimously on all items on the agenda. Board member Brian Silas was absent, making the votes 8-0.
First readings, in which the board begins discussion before a final vote, were approved for two new policies.
The first policy pertains to maintaining school attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. State law still requires school-aged children to regularly attend school.
"Administration must implement procedures to ensure student attendance is maintained during the pandemic, ensuring that absences are recorded and truancy is reported" in accordance with policies for absences and excuses, according to the meeting agenda.
Attendance at Aiken Innovate will be recorded differently than for in-person schools. Students will need to turn in school assignments on time to be considered present, along with attending some live virtual sessions, according to the school district.
The other policy on the table will provide accommodations for breastfeeding parents. As part of the South Carolina Lactation Support Act, signed into law on June 25 by Gov. Henry McMaster, the school district is required to provide workers "reasonable unpaid break time and space to express milk at work," according to the meeting agenda.
The board also approved personnel appointments and out-of-district transfer requests for local students attending school outside of the Aiken County Public School District.
To view the livestream of the Aiken County Public School Board meeting and other recent videos, visit the school district website at acpsd.net and scroll down on the homepage.