A total 130 Savannah River Site employees as of Wednesday have been directed to quarantine at home after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, or being potentially exposed to the virus at work or elsewhere.

Fifty-six employees have shown symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath, examples listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – and have been referred to doctors, a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson told the Aiken Standard on Thursday afternoon.

Some workers showing symptoms, the spokesperson noted, were not tested for COVID-19.

The remaining 74 employees are asymptomatic.

"In an abundance of caution," the spokesperson said, "those with potential exposure have been sent home to quarantine."

People familiar with the matter said very mild ailments – sneezing or something similar to allergies – could land a person on the monitoring list.

A physician's OK is required before someone can return to work, the Energy Department spokesperson said.

Only one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Savannah River Site workforce, roughly 10,000 people. That case was announced Monday, hours after leadership there was made aware. Sixty-seven workers were being monitored for the novel coronavirus that day.

"This is a serious time that calls for serious action, and our chance of getting the best outcome hinges on all of us doing our part," said Dr. Linda Bell, an epidemiologist for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

More than 450 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Carolina, and more than 1,520 cases have been reported in nearby Georgia – states with symbiotic Savannah River Site relationships. The 310-square-mile installation south of Aiken, home to myriad nuclear cleanup and weapons and research ventures, has for decades been a major economic engine for the areas flanking the Savannah River.

The state health department on Thursday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers CEO Jim O'Loughlin predicted a potential "severe shortage" of protective medical gear and supplies as cases of COVID-19 in the area mount.

"Our associates and medical staff are busy caring for our community patients during this uncertain time of COVID-19," O'Loughlin said in a statement.