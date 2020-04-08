Five cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus, have been reported at the Savannah River Site.
This latest case – the fifth – was disclosed Wednesday evening.
The fourth case was reported earlier this week. The third, late last week.
Fewer than 2,500 people are now physically reporting for work at SRS, south of Aiken, as the site maintains its essential mission-critical operations posture, which dramatically reduces and prioritizes work done there.
Approximately 10,000 people are employed at the Savannah River Site, a leading economic engine for both South Carolina and Georgia. Most employees are now teleworking (to the extent secure, intricate nuclear and national defense work allows) or are on leave.
"In conjunction with our colleagues across the Department of Energy complex," a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson has said, "SRS continues to closely monitor developments associated with the coronavirus and will provide updates as circumstances warrant."
As of Wednesday afternoon, South Carolina has logged 2,552 cases of COVID-19 and 63 related deaths.
One person in Aiken County has died because of the virus, which emerged in China.