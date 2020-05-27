The Savannah River Site on Wednesday began its pivot back to normal operations, according to an afternoon update, a significant undertaking that suggests local executives and the U.S. Department of Energy believe the novel coronavirus crisis is being combated properly there.
Site officials and facilities, according to a 2:59 p.m. online notice, are taking a "phased approach" when it comes to the restoration of work. That includes the consideration of available health data, state and local restrictions related to the highly contagious virus, and facility readiness.
Exactly when the return to normal will be complete is not immediately clear.
The nuclear-waste-and-weapons reserve south of Aiken weeks ago shifted to essential mission-critical operations, dramatically reducing the volume of work done as well as the amount of people physically reporting for work.
The Savannah River Site employs roughly 10,000 people, about one-third of whom live in Georgia.
The site's downturn coincided with stay-at-home orders issued by Republican Govs. Henry McMaster and Brian Kemp of the Palmetto and Peach states, respectively. Those orders have since been lifted.
Nineteen cumulative cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported at the Savannah River Site.
The nineteenth case was disclosed Wednesday morning.