The Salvation Army Shelter is feeding people from the soup kitchen, disaster emergency management teams and anyone affected by the tornado that ripped through parts of Aiken County on Monday.
“We are a disaster service, so we are serving those affected out in the Williston area along with the soup kitchen," Lt. April Tiller, an officer of the Salvation Army of Aiken, said. "I'm making what my grandma always made for the deer hunters when they came: homemade goulash. It’s usually good but I’ve never made it for 300 people before, so we’ll see how it turns out."
This tornado emergency paired with the COVID-19 outbreak, Tiller explained how it feels problem solving through these two situations.
“It’s like jumping from one fire to the next," Tiller said. "And just trying to figure out how to get it at least tamed, because the fire is still going to be there you just have to maintain it. It’s like standing out in a forest with a water hose trying to protect your house.”
During the coronavirus outbreak, the Salvation Army Shelter has been working to follow the guidelines from the CDC. They now take temperatures when people come in, disinfect every day and they only shelter 25 people rather than 50.
Also, the soup kitchen that used to be dine-in is now a to-go service. Due to the restaurant's to-go service guidelines and cutbacks, the Salvation Army Shelter is struggling to keep up with the demand of food needed.
"The Rotary Club and Newberry Hall is donating lunches every Monday," Tiller Said. "So they are donating about 100 bags of lunch every single Monday. So Mondays are covered for now." Tiller described the regression of aid for food throughout the weeks. "Last week we had three days covered, but the week before that, we had five days covered. For the days that are not covered, we’ve had to go out and purchase the food."
For people wanting to donate, Tiller recommends writing a check to the Salvation Army Shelter in Aiken and in the memo write what you want it specifically used toward, for example the shelter, soup kitchen, staffing, general operations or food for the shelter.
“We did get a beautiful couple that sent a check to us and said, ‘Buy some food for the shelter,’" Tiller said. "And I was like, ‘Thank god’ because our freezers were empty. We were able to buy a bunch of chicken with the $300 plus butter, milk, eggs – things like that from Golden Harvest.”
Case Manager Sharon Cowden said she plans to buy some games to help keep the spirits up in the shelter during this time. Also, if people are feeling depressed or anxious, the shelter can help.
"Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health has opened up their doors and said if we need counseling they would be glad to do that for us, free of charge," Cowden said.
The Salvation Army thrift stores are opened with modified hours because they are a disaster service. The thrift stores help victims of emergencies where they may need clothes or furniture; for example victims of hurricanes, house fires or tornadoes.
The modified hours at the thrift stores leaves less room for helping the shelter financially. Throughout these new challenges in the shelter, Cowden emphasizes the power of unity.
“The overall moral is good in here. We are working together as a team because that is the only way that we can do it," Cowden said. “In the shelter the people are helping us and helping each other."
For more information, visit www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/aiken/.
Michel'le Jackson Multimedia Journalist