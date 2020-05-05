In a back room at the Salvation Army of Aiken's headquarters on Gayle Avenue, Michelle Price-Gordon organizes food that will feed families in need across four South Carolina counties.
Nonperishable goods like ramen noodles and canned goods are lined up precisely on shelves; boxes and trays are neatly stacked. Price-Gordon, who serves as the Social Services Case Manager for the Salvation Army, said she has a highly organized system. She has to, since she rarely has extra help with organizing the food that goes to families in need in Aiken, Barnwell, Allendale and Edgefield counties.
"There's definitely been an increased need because of (coronavirus)," Price-Gordon said.
Nonprofits and community service organizations like the Salvation Army have been hit hard by COVID-19. The demand for their services has increased dramatically, and employees and volunteers are feeling the strain.
"To serve at this level, we have logged several thousand employee and volunteer hours at great cost," said Lt. Randy Tiller, leader of the Salvation Army of Aiken. "Yet this has allowed us to assist nearly 10,000 families/individuals in the counties we serve since March 16. Though our staff is a bit tired, we march on. Strengthened by the belief that – along with our supporters – we are making a difference in our community."
On Tuesday, Tiller helped pack away food purchased by the Salvation Army for programs such as mobile food market drive-up services, door-to-door food delivery box drops and other programs the organization is running to combat hunger during the COVID-19 outbreak. Such operations are increasing as more families feel the impact of the virus, such as unemployment, Tiller said.
The local organization recently received some much-needed relief in the form of a $25,000 grant from the Duchossois Family Foundation to help offset coronavirus cost operations.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for many people in our community,” Tiller said. “People who have never walked through the doors of The Salvation Army are asking for help. The same people leave with hope. The generous donation from The Duchossois Family Foundation will ensure we can continue to provide hope, safely and effectively.”
The Duchossois Family Foundation was established in 1984 by first- and second-generation family members. Bruce Duchossois, founder of the Aiken Horse Park Foundation, was an influential member of the Aiken community for a number of years.