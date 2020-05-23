Navy veteran N.L. Caprell, 92, was standing alone on Newberry Street when Shellhouse Funeral Home brought around its horse-drawn caisson and accompanying riderless horse.
The moment the American flag, wrapped around the caisson's casket, came into his view, Caprell straightened his pose and saluted the passing carriage, not relaxing until it was well past him.
"I felt like the least I could do was go and stand there and represent our post," Caprell said.
Caprell has been the commander for American Legion Post 77, a branch of a larger organization of U.S. war veterans, for the past 20 years, and is usually front and center when his group leads a parade float through downtown Aiken during the annual Memorial Day Parade.
The parade was canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns, but Shellhouse Funeral Home with assistance from the Aiken Memorial Day Parade Planning Committee still managed to continue Aiken’s tradition of remembering fallen soldiers with a double tribute: participants could honor the fallen 6-feet apart along Park Avenue, or observe a moment of silence from their own homes.
A few dozen spectators, the majority of whom wore coronavirus-appropriate face masks, joined in on the tribute.
One such spectator was Scott Johnston, who would usually ride his motorcycle in the parade, but opted this year to ride behind the entourage on his bike.
Having his father and other members of his family in the military, participating in the event even at a distance was important to him.
"Just getting out and showing up, while being socially aware, is an awesome thing," Johnston said. "(The tribute) is an example for those who live in Aiken and the rest of our country that we should do what makes us comfortable, and do what our hearts are drawn to."
Participants began dispersing as the carriage made its way around the block, respecting social distancing guidelines as much as they have Aiken's veterans.
"The numbers in South Carolina are continuing to rise so we just have to be careful," said Gail Diggs, Aiken City Council member for District 1. "Next year, God willing, the Memorial Day Parade will be back and hopefully with some (resemblance) of normalcy."
For Caprell, the pandemic is only a small hiccup in his journey to honor his fellow veterans.
"This pandemic is going to stop a lot of things that we're used to doing, but we'll make out I'm sure," he said.